Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim tenure at Manchester United has started on a high note, as his side claimed a thrilling 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford. The former United forward took charge following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal on Monday morning, with the club in active negotiations to appoint Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim as the next permanent manager. While discussions continue, van Nistelrooy oversaw United’s cup fixture, and the goals came thick and fast as his team found their scoring touch.

League Cup Brings Goal-Scoring Revival

Goal-scoring had been an issue under Ten Hag, but van Nistelrooy’s debut match unleashed a more potent attack for the Red Devils. Casemiro led the way with a brace, including an audacious long-range strike, followed by Alejandro Garnacho’s simple tap-in for the second. Bruno Fernandes then added a third with a deflected free-kick just before half-time, a sign that the team’s previously shackled attack was finally breaking free. This performance suggests that the players, many of whom struggled under Ten Hag, are beginning to thrive under the new direction, showing newfound freedom in their approach.

This was in some sense similar to the previous League Cup match, in which United defeated Barnsley 7-0. While that was a League One side and this time it was Leicester, it will be good for the Devils if they avoid another goalscoring slump following the League Cup fireworks.

Casemiro Rediscovers Form

Among United’s struggling stars, Casemiro has been one of the more prominent names, recently losing his place in the starting line-up. However, he looked rejuvenated in van Nistelrooy’s setup, opening the scoring with a stunning 30-yard strike and netting another left-footed effort from a corner. While Casemiro’s display rightly garnered praise, his midfield partner Manuel Ugarte deserves recognition as well. After an impressive showing against Fenerbahce, Ugarte continued to shine against Leicester. Should Ruben Amorim arrive at Old Trafford, Ugarte could become a key figure in the midfield under the Portuguese manager.

Bruno Fernandes Breaks Goal Drought

After struggling in front of goal all season, Bruno Fernandes finally found the back of the net—and then some. Fernandes, pushed into a more advanced role, scored twice, showing flashes of his former self. His first came via a deflected free-kick, and later, he rounded Danny Ward with superb skill to smash the ball home, marking a return to form. Fernandes’ brace suggests that he, too, is flourishing with van Nistelrooy’s adjustments, showing fans a glimpse of his attacking prowess once again.