Manchester United 2-1 Brentford: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United returned to Premier League action on Saturday, claiming a much-needed victory against Brentford. As Thomas Frank’s side arrived at Old Trafford, a sense of anxiety hung over the stadium. However, by the time the final whistle blew, a renewed optimism filled the Theatre of Dreams. Despite Brentford controversially taking the lead in the first half while temporarily down to 10 men, United fought back. Alejandro Garnacho volleyed home after a superb Marcus Rashford cross to level the score. Rasmus Hojlund then sealed the win in the 62nd minute with his second goal of the season, thanks to a magical assist from Bruno Fernandes. Here’s what we learned from the match.

Rashford Rediscovering His Form

Rashford’s performance levels have gradually been improving, and against Brentford, he continued that trend. Operating from his less favoured right side, the Englishman created numerous chances, with his brilliant cross leading to Garnacho’s equaliser. Despite being out of position, Rashford delivered a solid display, setting up several opportunities for his teammates. His creative output showed signs of returning to the high standards fans expect, and if this continues, the season could end positively for the winger.

Hojlund Justifies His Starting Role

Rasmus Hojlund is beginning to cement himself as United’s clear starting striker. With three starts and two goals this season, he looks to have made significant strides forward. While Joshua Zirkzee has shown flashes of brilliance, his strengths lie more in off-the-ball contributions, making Hojlund the more natural fit in the No.9 role. His composed finish against Brentford was precisely what United needed, and it may be the spark that propels Erik ten Hag’s side on a much-needed winning run.

Garnacho’s Finishing Needs Refinement

Alejandro Garnacho found himself back among the goals, scoring a delightful volley from Rashford’s pinpoint cross. This marked his fifth goal of the season, continuing his role as one of United’s most consistent contributors. Despite this, Garnacho missed several clear chances in front of goal, highlighting the need for improvement in his finishing. If he can refine his shooting to match the instinctive quality he displays when reacting quickly, the young Argentine could take the next big step in his development, drawing comparisons to a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque rise.

Ten Hag Secures a Crucial Win

Heading into this fixture, United had gone five games without a win, leaving fans disheartened. However, the performance against Brentford was a reminder of the team’s attacking potential, with United registering 18 shots—nine of which were on target. Saturday’s display was arguably their best of the season so far, as they took their chances and played with intent. With the win secured, Erik ten Hag will be eager to build momentum. If this is the start of a winning streak, Ineos’ decision to keep faith in the Dutchman could prove to be a masterstroke.