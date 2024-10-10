Man United Troubles – Mazraoui Heart Issue To Keep Him Out Of Action

Mazraoui to Miss Upcoming Manchester United Matches

Manchester United’s reliable summer signing, Noussair Mazraoui, is set to miss a series of upcoming fixtures after undergoing surgery for heart palpitations, as reported by Samuel Luckhurst. Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and the club expects Mazraoui to make a complete recovery “within the next few weeks”. However, United are understandably cautious about providing a specific timeline for his return to action.Mazraoui, 26, has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise rocky start to the season for the Red Devils. The Moroccan defender joined United from Bayern Munich in August, along with Matthijs de Ligt, both of whom previously played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Mazraoui had withdrawn from Morocco’s international squad due to an injury. Prior to the break, he had been substituted at half-time during United’s goalless draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Mazraoui’s absence allows Diogo Dalot to shift to the left side of defence, filling in for injured duo Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw. However, with Victor Lindelof recently returning to full fitness, he is expected to take up the left-back position, enabling Dalot to revert to his favoured role on the right. Mazraoui had been lauded for his consistent performances this season, with StatmanDave praising his display against FC Twente in United’s Europa League opener.

INEOS Eye Atalanta Midfielder

With Manchester United’s disappointing start to the 2024/25 campaign, INEOS are reportedly considering January reinforcements to strengthen the squad. One area of concern is the midfield, especially with Christian Eriksen’s contract set to expire in June and Casemiro’s form noticeably dipping. As a result, United have once again been linked with Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The Brazilian recently helped Atalanta clinch the Europa League title, playing a key role in their dominant 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the final, which ended the German side’s impressive unbeaten run. Although Ederson didn’t score in the final, his contribution throughout the tournament was pivotal.

Last month, TNT Sports in Brazil reported that United were leading the race for the 25-year-old, who had also caught the eye of Liverpool scouts last season. Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that United are prepared to offer £46 million to secure Ederson’s signature, fending off competition from Newcastle United and Juventus.

Southgate Downplays Chances Of United (Or Any Other) Job