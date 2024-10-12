Man United News: Mazraoui Updates Available As Devils Want To Offload Midfielder

Positive Update on Mazraoui’s Condition

Morocco manager Walid Regragui has provided an encouraging update on Noussair Mazraoui’s condition following his recent heart scare. The Manchester United defender was substituted at half-time during last weekend’s goalless draw against Aston Villa. After experiencing heart palpitations, the 26-year-old underwent a minor heart procedure. A source at Manchester United confirmed that this is a relatively common condition, and Mazraoui is expected to make a full recovery, returning to action within the next few weeks. While the issue is not believed to be serious, Mazraoui will receive further treatment to ensure there are no underlying heart conditions that may pose a future risk. His next few weeks will be spent resting and recuperating.

Regragui, speaking to Fabrizio Romano, said, “Noussair Mazraoui is not suffering from a dangerous illness. We hope he will be with us in the next camp in November.” Mazraoui’s absence will be a setback for United, where he has impressed since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer in a deal worth €15 million. Having featured in 10 matches this season, his consistent performances at right-back have been a bright spot for the club. It’s worth noting that Mazraoui has dealt with heart issues before, following a mild inflammation of the pericardium after testing positive for COVID during the 2022 World Cup. His history makes a cautious approach to his recovery all the more prudent.

United Looking to Offload Casemiro

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sell Brazilian midfielder Casemiro in the upcoming January transfer window. According to former chief scout Mick Brown, United have been looking to offload Casemiro since the summer, though no deal materialised due to a lack of interest in the 31-year-old, largely owing to his substantial wages. Casemiro’s performances have dipped since his impressive debut season, and he has struggled to maintain the control he once exerted in the midfield. After being dropped from the starting XI this season, Casemiro is believed to be open to a move. United had anticipated interest from Saudi Arabian clubs during the summer, but no offers came through. Brown told Football Insider: “I’m told they’ll look to cash in on him as soon as they can, on the 1st of January if possible. He’s been benched because he hasn’t been performing, and they would love to get him off the wage bill.”

With the signing of Manuel Ugarte as his potential replacement, United hoped for an improvement in their midfield options. However, Ugarte, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain, has also struggled to find form since his summer move. Casemiro’s contract at Old Trafford runs until June 2026, with an option to extend for another year. The main question for United remains whether any club will come forward with an offer for the experienced midfielder in January, after no interest was shown over the summer.