Man United News: Eriksen To Leave The Club In 2025

Eriksen to Depart Manchester United in 2025

Christian Eriksen has confirmed his plans to leave Manchester United at the end of the 2024/25 season. The Danish midfielder has made it clear that he is not in talks to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. This development is unsurprising, as United had reportedly considered Eriksen a sellable asset during the summer transfer window, although no offers were tabled.

Eriksen’s contract will expire next summer, and he hinted while on international duty that his future lies away from United. Despite interest from clubs like Ajax, Anderlecht, and Real Betis, no move materialised during the summer, and the experienced playmaker insists he never considered leaving.

“I didn’t think about moving on, and I never heard from the club that they wanted to sell me or that I had to leave. My family and I are really settled. If something exciting came along, or something where I felt: ‘I want to give this a go,’ then fair enough, but it wasn’t something I had to do,” Eriksen told Bold at Denmark’s team hotel in Alicante.

Although Eriksen has seen increased playing time in recent weeks, starting six of United’s seven matches since September, he admitted he is not discussing a contract renewal. This could mean the creative Dane could be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, when his current deal runs out. He is contract to Man United until 30 June 2025 and from a certain perspective, this could make sense for Eriksen. He will be 33 by the end of the campaign and he might be ready for one last challenge in a different club, to get a new long-term deal at a different club. Where that would be, there are no rumours right now, but there is no doubt we will be hearing plenty of them in the months to come.

Mainoo Close to New United Contract

Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, a new deal for the young midfielder is imminent, and it will come with a wage increase to reflect his progress. Discussions between all parties have been relaxed, as talks initially began earlier this year, allowing negotiations to progress at a steady pace. United opened talks with Mainoo back in March, shortly after he had broken into Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans. This new contract comes as a reward for his rapid rise over the past 12 months.

Despite his recent injury, which forced him to withdraw from England’s international squad, Mainoo is expected to be a key player for United moving forward. Ten Hag will be hopeful he is fit when United take on Brentford in their next Premier League match, especially given the growing list of injured players, including Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, and Leny Yoro.