Man United News: Devils Linked With Palace Star And More Bayern Players

Manchester United Eyeing Eberechi Eze for Summer Transfer

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze as a potential summer signing, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. As INEOS continues its transformation of Manchester United, plans are already being made for the 2025 transfer window. Omar Berrada, United’s Chief Operating Officer, has stated that the aim is to make Manchester United a title contender by 2028. However, given the current form of the Red Devils, this goal seems difficult to achieve without significant improvements to the squad. Manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure, with growing speculation about his future at Old Trafford. The board has reportedly discussed possible successors in recent meetings. Despite this uncertainty, the club is pressing ahead with efforts to strengthen the team, with Eze emerging as a key target for next summer.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has previously praised Eze, describing him as an “unbelievable” talent, which has caught the attention of several top clubs. United are reportedly keen to bring the former Queens Park Rangers star to Old Trafford. Fabrizio Romano, providing an update on the situation via his YouTube channel, said: “Manchester United want to invest in a winger in 2025, though they haven’t decided who it will be. Eze is one of the players they have been scouting.” Romano also mentioned that Eze’s release clause is around £60 million, with the majority of the payment needing to be made upfront. While negotiations could be challenging, the 25-year-old remains a key target for United’s future plans.

United Considering More Bayern Munich Signings?

Following the recent acquisitions of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, Manchester United are reportedly looking to continue their dealings with the Bundesliga champions in 2025. According to Sky Germany, United are now targeting Bayern stars Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, and Leroy Sane. Both Davies and Sane are out of contract at Bayern in June 2025, though Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Davies, making it unlikely that United will secure the Canadian international. United enquired about Goretzka during the last transfer window but were unsuccessful, as the midfielder began the season in Munich. Despite making only one appearance under Bayern manager Vincent Kompany, Goretzka seems reluctant to leave the club, even though he’s no longer a regular starter. The German international has been seen as a potential successor to Casemiro, whose performances have waned in recent months.

Leroy Sane, who has previously won the Premier League with Manchester City, is another intriguing target. However, it’s uncertain whether Sane would risk damaging his reputation with City fans by moving across Manchester to their rivals. Nevertheless, his attacking prowess would undoubtedly boost United’s frontline. While it’s difficult to predict whether any of these deals will come to fruition, Goretzka appears the most realistic option. Still, it’s a signing that may not excite supporters. With United’s midfield currently reliant on ageing players like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, fans are anxious about the club’s future, especially with rising star Kobbie Mainoo needing to avoid burnout.