Man United News: Devils Get Angel Gomes Boost, Rashford Linked With Bayern

Could Manchester United Really Get Angel Gomes Back?

Among the various departures sanctioned by Manchester United’s board in recent years, several have been openly regretted in hindsight.

Angel Gomes has reportedly caught the attention of United’s transfer chiefs. Gomes, who made 10 appearances for United before departing for Lille in 2020, left in search of regular playing time. After a successful loan spell at Boavista, he returned to Lille, establishing himself as an essential first-team player. His consistently impressive performances culminated in a senior England call-up, under interim manager Lee Carsley, with whom he won the U21 Euros in 2023. Gomes debuted against the Republic of Ireland and added caps against Finland in the Nations League.

It’s no surprise that United are considering a reunion with their former academy star, whom Roy Keane praised as ‘pure quality’ during his international appearances. With his contract at Lille set to expire next June, United could seize the opportunity to bring him back. In a further boost, L’Equipe recently reported that there are no ongoing contract talks between Gomes and Lille, making him eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Bayern Munich and Marseille Interested in Rashford

Bayern Munich and Marseille are reportedly monitoring Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford with an eye on a potential future transfer. During the summer, Rashford was momentarily linked with a move away from United. While these rumours never gained real traction, they hinted at a player who could find himself at the centre of transfer speculation. The stories were largely speculative, with minimal basis in solid transfer negotiations.

Rashford, who struggled to find form last season, never expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford, and it would have taken a significant fee to persuade United to part with him. Erik ten Hag has consistently backed Rashford to rediscover his best form, and this faith appears to be paying off, which makes the latest rumours about a possible transfer seem dubious.

According to TEAMtalk, a Rashford exit in January isn’t entirely ruled out, with PSG, Bayern Munich, and Marseille all reportedly interested. A move to Marseille would mean a reunion with former United teammate Mason Greenwood, although the French club would likely struggle to meet United’s valuation of the player. With two years remaining on his current contract, United have little reason to rush any decision, and Rashford’s focus should remain firmly on maintaining his recent goal-scoring contributions.