Man United News: Is Antony Leaving In January, And Who Is Ready For Brentford?

Can Manchester United Solve the Antony Dilemma?

As the January transfer window looms, Manchester United face a growing problem: what to do with Antony? The question now occupies the minds of Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox, Erik ten Hag, and many others at the club. Two years after his £82 million arrival from Ajax, the Brazilian winger’s once-promising start at Old Trafford now seems a distant memory. Antony’s struggles have become more evident, with the odds of him finding the net in three consecutive Premier League games seeming as unlikely as Erik ten Hag winning a Manager of the Month award at this point.

Currently United’s third-choice right-winger behind Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho, Antony has seen just 27 minutes of league action across the team’s first seven fixtures, most of which came during the goalless draw at Aston Villa before the October international break. Despite Ten Hag’s praise after that performance, his dwindling minutes suggest that the manager may be losing faith in his former Ajax player. Antony’s only goal this season came in a 7-0 win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, a game in which he failed to shine despite the level of opposition. While the winger was linked to La Liga in August, no substantial moves materialised, and clubs like Real Betis chose other options. Crystal Palace and former club Ajax have also been rumoured destinations, though United’s £40 million valuation, as reported by the Daily Mail, might prove a stumbling block for a player with just one goal and one assist in his last 31 league appearances.

Given the situation, a short-term loan could be the solution, providing Antony with regular playing time and a chance to regain his confidence before a potential summer transfer. Dutch football expert Mike Verweij suggests a return to Ajax might be possible, provided United are willing to cover a significant portion of his reported £200,000-a-week wages.

Fitness Boost for United Ahead of Brentford Clash

Manchester United have received a welcome triple fitness boost ahead of their weekend match against Brentford, offering hope to both the team and their fans. Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui have all returned to training, easing concerns over their availability. Both Garnacho and Amad withdrew from international duty due to minor injuries, but their swift returns to training suggest they will be available for selection. Mazraoui, who underwent a minor procedure for a heart issue, is also back in action at Carrington, signalling his potential return to the starting lineup.

However, it’s not all good news for United. Kobbie Mainoo is set to be sidelined for several weeks following an injury sustained against Tottenham, which raised questions about the club’s decision to start him against Aston Villa soon after. Additionally, Harry Maguire remains out of action, and although Manuel Ugarte picked up a knock while on duty for Uruguay, he participated in a recovery session and could be fit for the Brentford game. Mason Mount is also making progress in his recovery, but may not be ready for the weekend despite initial optimism.