Four Reasons Why Ten Hag Is Not The Right Man For Manchester United

After another disappointing defeat, this time at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, we take a look for some of the reasons why Erik Ten Hag does not seem like the right choice for Manchester United anymore.

Man United Are The Worst Coached Top Club

When analysing Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, it is impossible to ignore how disjointed the team appears on the pitch. Despite the significant financial investment made since his arrival, United’s performances have consistently lacked cohesion, tactical clarity, and attacking fluency. In comparison to Europe’s top clubs, who also have deep pockets and well-paid managers, Manchester United look startlingly inferior. Teams like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich show what a top club can achieve with proper coaching. Yet, Ten Hag’s United often look rudderless, incapable of implementing a clear game plan, especially in crucial fixtures. This is all the more damning given the time and resources he has been afforded to reshape the squad.

Over the past few transfer windows, Ten Hag has spent hundreds of millions in pursuit of success, bringing in a host of players, many from his former club Ajax. The fact that United still look tactically confused raises questions about Ten Hag’s ability to maximise the talent at his disposal. At a club that expects to challenge for titles, the current state of play is simply unacceptable.

Worst Premier League Campaign Ever

The 2023-24 season will go down as one of Manchester United’s most disastrous campaigns in the Premier League era. Finishing eighth, United recorded their worst league finish since the competition began in 1992. Under Ten Hag’s stewardship, United limped through the season with little fight or direction, and the poor results were alarming for a club of their stature. This wasn’t a squad battling with financial constraints. This was a team that had spent big and underperformed on a monumental scale. Several performances during that season were nothing short of embarrassing. United were frequently outclassed by teams they should have beaten, and in the Champions League, they fell apart at the group stage, unable to compete against Europe’s elite, finishing below the likes of Copenhagen and Galatasaray. The lack of consistent success, combined with such an abysmal league finish, makes a strong case against Ten Hag being the right man to lead United forward.

This Is The Squad Ten Hag Built

One of the major criticisms of Ten Hag is that the squad currently underperforming is largely his creation. Of the players regularly featured in United’s starting lineup, many are ones Ten Hag insisted on signing. For example, the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martínez, and André Onana were all brought in at Ten Hag’s behest, with some carrying exorbitant transfer fees. Antony, in particular, was signed for a massive sum of over £85 million, but his performances have yet to justify even a fraction of that fee. Rather than finding players to fit United’s traditional attacking style, Ten Hag appears to have tried to recreate his Ajax side on a larger scale, with poor results. While it’s common for managers to bring in players they trust, Ten Hag’s chosen recruits have not made the desired impact, and the squad still looks like a collection of individuals rather than a cohesive unit.

Humiliations Everywhere

Under Ten Hag, Manchester United have suffered an astonishing 25 defeats in which they conceded three or more goals. These aren’t just isolated incidents; they are a pattern of recurring humiliations that have shattered the club’s confidence. From the 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool to the 6-3 demolition by Manchester City, these defeats have not only hurt morale but also tarnished the club’s reputation on a global stage. These results suggest more than just a bad day at the office—they reveal a team that is frequently out of ideas and poorly set up tactically, further highlighting the problems Man United have endured under the Dutchman’s stewardship.