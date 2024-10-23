Fenerbahce vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Fenerbahce face an injury crisis as left-back Jayden Oosterwolde has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the recent match against Samsunspor. He joins Cengiz Under (groin), Ismail Yuksek (shoulder), Bright Osayi-Samuel (foot), and Irfan Can Egribayat (muscle) on the sidelines. Additionally, Filip Kostic, Oguz Aydin, Bartug Elmaz, and Levent Mercan are unavailable, having been omitted from the club’s Europa League squad. In Oosterwolde’s absence, Mourinho may have to utilise Mert Muldur or former Manchester United midfielder Fred as makeshift left-backs, while Alexander Djiku could switch to the right-back position. Should Fred not take up the left-back role, he is expected to feature as a holding midfielder alongside ex-Red Devils player Sofyan Amrabat. Allan Saint-Maximin could fill in for Kostic on the left wing, while Youssef En-Nesyri and ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko vie for the centre-forward role.

For Manchester United, Leny Yoro (foot) has resumed training but remains out, along with Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire (both muscle), Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (knock), and Toby Collyer (unspecified). Jonny Evans is also ruled out due to a knock. Casemiro was substituted late in the Brentford game with a calf concern, yet he has travelled with the squad and could start in midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte. Christian Eriksen may occupy the number 10 position, filling in for suspended captain Bruno Fernandes. Noussair Mazraoui may return at right-back, potentially allowing Diogo Dalot to shift to left-back, while Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund continue their competition for the central striker spot.

Form Guide

Since taking charge of Fenerbahce in June, Mourinho has led his team to eight wins, four draws, and just two losses across all competitions. His side enters Thursday’s game on a four-match unbeaten run, sitting fourth in the Super Lig. Mourinho recently expressed frustration with media questions about his squad choices, advising reporters to “stop crying” over his decisions. Currently, Fenerbahce trail Galatasaray by eight points but have a game in hand. Their Europa League campaign has started positively, earning four points from two games following a 2-1 victory over Union SG and a 1-1 draw against FC Twente.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag and Manchester United ended a challenging five-match winless run with a crucial 2-1 victory over Brentford last weekend. After conceding an injury-time goal from Ethan Pinnock in the first half, Alejandro Garnacho brought United level with a stunning volley just moments after the interval. Rasmus Hojlund then scored his first Premier League goal, securing a morale-boosting win. Currently 12th in the table and six points adrift of the top four, Ten Hag admitted that “the pressure is always there” at a club of Manchester United’s stature. The manager is focused on building upon their second-half response against Brentford to establish momentum in the upcoming fixtures.

Predicted Outcome

Given both teams’ injuries and inconsistent defensive records, a closely contested encounter with goals at either end seems likely on Thursday. Still, given how often the Devils have struggled in Turkey, this time we predict Manchester United will beat Fenerbahce 2-1.