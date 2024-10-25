Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United’s wait for a first UEFA Europa League win continues after a 1-1 draw against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce. This result extends United’s winless run in the competition, with previous draws against FC Porto and FC Twente leaving Erik ten Hag’s men frustrated once again. The latest match saw Christian Eriksen give United an early lead, but despite solid moments, they struggled to see out the game. Here are four takeaways from a hard-fought night in Turkey.

Onana Stands Strong

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana once again showed his importance to Manchester United with a series of outstanding saves. While Eriksen opened the scoring, Onana’s performance kept Fenerbahce at bay in the first half, staving off several promising attacks. Though the hosts eventually equalised after the break, Onana’s heroics throughout the game made him one of United’s standout performers. United’s number one has been a beacon of consistency this season, and his presence remains pivotal to the team’s fortunes in European competitions.

Questionable Choices from Ten Hag

Eyebrows were raised at United’s starting lineup, particularly with Noussair Mazraoui taking an unexpected role in midfield. Ten Hag opted for a defensive formation, aiming to contain Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, who are known for their counterattacking strength. However, the Turkish side still managed to dominate possession at times, denying United the opportunity to take control. The unusual setup limited United’s attacking impact, highlighting some perplexing decisions from Ten Hag following the confidence-boosting victory over Brentford. The manager’s approach failed to capitalise on United’s strengths, resulting in a mixed performance overall.

Eriksen Continues to Impress

Christian Eriksen’s goal in the first half offered United a glimmer of hope, underscoring the Dane’s knack for creating opportunities. While Ten Hag’s tactical choices limited United’s overall play, Eriksen’s contributions were a reminder of his enduring quality. Alongside Onana, Eriksen stood out, showing poise and precision when United needed it most. The midfielder’s experience remains a key asset, particularly as the team grapples with an inconsistent start to their European campaign.

Still Searching for a Europa League Win

Despite taking the lead, United’s advantage was short-lived. Former Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri, who has troubled United in the past, headed home a superb equaliser to level the match. Similar to the high-paced draw with FC Porto, United struggled to maintain control, and Fenerbahce pressed persistently in search of a winner, even appealing for a penalty. United’s inability to close out games has left them without a Europa League victory this season, adding pressure as they look to find form. Ten Hag’s side will need to regroup and make tactical adjustments if they hope to progress in the competition.