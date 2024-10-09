Is Erik Ten Hag Staying As Manchester United Manager?

Manchester United fans are anxiously awaiting news about Erik ten Hag’s future, with many expecting that his time in the Old Trafford dugout could be coming to an end. However, in an unexpected twist, that might not be the case. INEOS executives and Manchester United officials held a meeting in London on Tuesday to discuss a range of club matters, including Ten Hag’s position. This follows the club’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season, highlighted by a goalless draw against Aston Villa last Sunday.

Ten Hag Expected To Stay (For Now)

Journalist Sam C (@SamC_reports) broke a major report on social media, claiming that Ten Hag is likely to survive the international break and continue in charge when the team returns to action on October 19th. “Erik ten Hag is highly likely to remain Manchester United manager, sources confirm to me,” Sam C tweeted. “The manager understands the current situation at Manchester United isn’t up to the standard it should be, but those close to him believe he can turn things around.” This development comes after days of speculation that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford were already lining up potential replacements for the Dutchman, including former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss, Thomas Tuchel.

Whether this speculation was inaccurate or if the club hierarchy has had a change of heart remains unclear. What is certain, though, is that Ten Hag’s position remains fragile, and it’s unlikely the club’s decision-makers will give him a full season to improve results without some drastic improvements after the international break. Manchester United have been relatively solid at the back, conceding just eight goals so far in the Premier League this season. But Ten Hag’s biggest challenge will be addressing the team’s woeful attack. With only five goals scored, United have the joint-second worst offensive record in the 2024/25 season, alongside Crystal Palace. The question remains: can Ten Hag turn this around, or is it just a matter of time before United looks for a new man in the dugout?