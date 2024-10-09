Is Erik Ten Hag Staying As Manchester United Manager?

Embed from Getty Images
Manchester United fans are anxiously awaiting news about Erik ten Hag’s future, with many expecting that his time in the Old Trafford dugout could be coming to an end. However, in an unexpected twist, that might not be the case. INEOS executives and Manchester United officials held a meeting in London on Tuesday to discuss a range of club matters, including Ten Hag’s position. This follows the club’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season, highlighted by a goalless draw against Aston Villa last Sunday.
Ten Hag Expected To Stay (For Now)
Journalist Sam C (@SamC_reports) broke a major report on social media, claiming that Ten Hag is likely to survive the international break and continue in charge when the team returns to action on October 19th. “Erik ten Hag is highly likely to remain Manchester United manager, sources confirm to me,” Sam C tweeted. “The manager understands the current situation at Manchester United isn’t up to the standard it should be, but those close to him believe he can turn things around.” This development comes after days of speculation that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford were already lining up potential replacements for the Dutchman, including former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss, Thomas Tuchel.
Whether this speculation was inaccurate or if the club hierarchy has had a change of heart remains unclear. What is certain, though, is that Ten Hag’s position remains fragile, and it’s unlikely the club’s decision-makers will give him a full season to improve results without some drastic improvements after the international break. Manchester United have been relatively solid at the back, conceding just eight goals so far in the Premier League this season. But Ten Hag’s biggest challenge will be addressing the team’s woeful attack. With only five goals scored, United have the joint-second worst offensive record in the 2024/25 season, alongside Crystal Palace. The question remains: can Ten Hag turn this around, or is it just a matter of time before United looks for a new man in the dugout?
While You Are Here – Zirkzee Rumours
Joshua Zirkzee, one of Manchester United’s summer signings, is reportedly considering an early departure from Old Trafford, despite only joining the club this summer. Despite being a new addition to the squad, reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato suggest that Zirkzee is already considering a return to Italy after a frustrating start at Manchester United. The report indicates that if his struggles continue, the forward could seek an exit as early as January. A return to Serie A would be a surprising move given Zirkzee’s potential and the fact that Manchester United only signed him this summer from Bayern Munich. However, the difficulties he has faced adapting to the Premier League could play a significant role in any decision about his future. While rumours of an early exit have emerged, it seems unlikely that Zirkzee will leave so soon. INEOS and Manchester United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth are committed to building a long-term project at Old Trafford, and Zirkzee is seen as a key part of their future plans.
