CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham

After another disappointing Europa League result, Manchester United are eager for redemption and here is the team that will try to do it against West Ham. Andre Onana is in goal, with Matthijs de Ligt this time forming a central defensive partnership with Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine’s return to his main position means Noussair Mazraoui’s return to full-back position, which he holds on the opposite flank to Diogo Dalot. Christian Eriksen gets another start in midfield, this time alongside Casemiro, while Bruno Fernandes returns as both the captain and the playmaker of the side. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are again the two wingers, with Rasmus Hojlund also getting back in the starting lineup.