CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Porto

Man United are prepared for their second Europa League match of the campaign and Andre Onana is once again in goal for the Red Devils. Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt form the centre-back partnership, with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot as the two full-backs. In midfield, Casemiro gets the start as part of the double pivot, but it is Christian Eriksen who is his partner this time. Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes with his armband on will marshal the attacking midfield area, while Marcus Rashford will be on the left wing. Erik Ten Hag chose to start Amad Diallo on the right, with Rasmus Hojlund as the lone striker up top.