CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leicester City

Manchester United are about to play their first match since Erik Ten Hag left the post and here is the team Ruud van Nistelrooy chose for the League Cup clash with Leicester City. Altay Bayindir gets the chance in the cup, with Matthijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelöf forming the central defensive partnership. Lisandro Martinez is once again at left-back, with Diogo Dalot on the right. Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro make up the South American double pivot in front of the back four, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them, captaining the team from his usual position behind the striker. That striker this time will be Joshua Zirkzee, while Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford remain the two wingers.