CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Fenerbahce

Manchester United are back in Europa League action, looking for their first win this season, and Erik Ten Hag has made a big surprise in his starting 11. Noussair Mazraoui shockingly starts in the number 10 role, as Diogo Dalot is moved to right-back and Lisandro Martinez fills in at the opposite flank. Andre Onana is in goal, while Victor Lindelöf and Matthijs de Ligt complete the back four. Christian Eriksen is in central midfield starting alongside Manuel Ugarte, while the wingers for this encounter will be Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. Ahead of Mazraoui will be Joshua Zirkzee, who gets the nod ahead of Rasmus Hojlund.