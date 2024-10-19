CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brentford

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and here is the team Erik Ten Hag chose. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, with Jonny Evans this time partnering up with Matthijs de Ligt. Diogo Dalot is back at right-back, while this time it is Lisandro Martinez filling up on the left flank. Christian Eriksen gets the nod in central midfield alongside Casemiro, while things in the front four are quite familiar – Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are taking up positions on the wings, Bruno Fernandes is in between them, with Rasmus Hojlund starting as the sole striker.