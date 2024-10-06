CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United are back into Premier League action, looking to end their poor run of results. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, with Noussair Mazraoui at right-back and Diogo Dalot not getting a chance to get a rest, as he is back at left-back. This time, it is Jonny Evans who starts alongside Harry Maguire at centre-back. Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo are the central midfield partnership, with the youngster coming back from injury, while Bruno Fernandes is just in front of them in the number 10 role. Marcus Rashford is on the left wing, Alejandro Garnacho on the opposite flank, while Rasmus Hojlund gets the chance as the centre-forward.