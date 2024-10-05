Aston Villa vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Following his recent Premier League ban being overturned, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off during their clash against Porto for a high boot. Fortunately for United, his suspension only affects Europa League fixtures, leaving him available for selection against Aston Villa. However, Erik ten Hag’s side continues to face injury concerns. Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), and Leny Yoro (foot) remain sidelined, while Mason Mount is a doubt after sustaining a knock and suffering a cut to the head in their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Midfield prospect Kobbie Mainoo also missed the Europa League fixture but returned to training earlier this week, giving hope for a possible appearance against Villa, though he may be limited to a bench role.

For Aston Villa, their impressive victory over Bayern Munich came at a heavy cost. Jacob Ramsey was forced off early with a groin injury, while Amadou Onana left the pitch an hour into the game with hamstring tightness. Both midfielders remain doubts for Sunday’s encounter, and Leon Bailey, who replaced Ramsey during the game, also limped off, further compounding Villa’s injury concerns. Out of the trio, Onana is the most likely to be fit, according to manager Unai Emery. Tyrone Mings (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), and John McGinn (thigh) continue to be unavailable, forcing Emery to consider alternative lineups. One possible solution might be pairing Jhon Durán with Ollie Watkins upfront, as Villa adjusts to Ramsey’s absence.

Form Guide

Manchester United are winless in their last four matches across all competitions and currently sit in a disappointing 13th place in the Premier League table. With only three wins from their opening 10 games, pressure is mounting on Ten Hag. Many believe his position could be in jeopardy if results don’t improve quickly. Despite this poor form, United can take some comfort from their recent defensive displays, having recorded consecutive clean sheets in their last two Premier League away matches against Crystal Palace and Southampton. The last time they achieved three straight away clean sheets was in March 2021, which may offer a glimmer of hope ahead of their clash with Villa.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have enjoyed a purple patch, winning six of their last seven games in all competitions. Their only slip-up came in a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, which saw them drop two valuable points. Had Villa won that match, they would have been neck-and-neck with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. Nonetheless, this marks Villa’s best start to a top-flight campaign since the 2008-09 season, when they also managed 13 points from their first six games under Martin O’Neill.

Predicted Outcome

With Villa benefiting from an extra day of rest and playing at home, they should hold a significant advantage over Manchester United in terms of freshness. United’s performances have been inconsistent, and their identity remains unclear under Ten Hag. While United have had the better of Villa in recent encounters, Emery’s in-form side should be confident heading into the match. We predict a 1-0 win for Aston Villa.