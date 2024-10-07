Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s winless run extended to five matches following a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Erik ten Hag, under immense scrutiny, knew the pressure was mounting after a chaotic 3-3 draw against Porto in the Europa League. The trip to Birmingham was seen as a pivotal match for the Dutch manager, who had been handed two matches to save his job. Here are four key takeaways from United’s stalemate against Villa:

Evans Delivers When Least Expected

One of the biggest surprises in Erik ten Hag’s lineup was the inclusion of veteran defender Jonny Evans. With key centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez both dropped, many questioned whether Evans had the sharpness to cope with Villa’s attack. However, the Northern Irishman rolled back the years, delivering a strong and assured performance at the back.

Evans’ composure and leadership helped United to a rare clean sheet. In a season where defensive solidity has often been lacking, Evans’ display could signal that the veteran defender still has an important role to play. His experience may be needed with plenty of matches still on the horizon.

United’s Attacking Problems Persist

Manchester United’s attack continues to look toothless. Scoring only five goals in seven Premier League matches, United’s struggles in the final third are becoming a serious concern. The lack of creativity and clinical finishing has left them searching for answers. Despite having quality players in attacking areas, the team has consistently failed to convert chances or even create many in recent outings.

A troubling pattern has also emerged in United’s slow starts. Six of their seven league matches have seen the Red Devils fail to score in the first half. This sluggishness puts immense pressure on the team as matches wear on, and the draw at Villa Park was no exception. Ten Hag will need to find a solution to reignite United’s attacking spark if they are to climb the table.

Bruno Struggles Continue

It’s been a disastrous week for Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder, usually one of United’s most influential players, had back-to-back red cards against Tottenham and Porto, epitomising his current form. Although his Premier League red card was overturned, allowing him to feature against Villa, Fernandes looked far from his best.

Confidence appears to be lacking for Fernandes, and his once consistent creative output has waned. At Villa Park, he struggled to impose himself on the game and was unable to provide the cutting edge United needed. His downturn in form mirrors United’s larger problems, and the team will hope their captain can bounce back sooner rather than later.

Ten Hag Benches His Big Signings

Erik ten Hag’s team selection raised eyebrows, particularly with some of his own signings left on the bench. Both De Ligt and Martinez, who were culpable in the 3-3 draw against Porto, found themselves dropped. Joining them on the bench was Manuel Ugarte, another summer acquisition.

Remarkably, seven of United’s nine substitutes were Ten Hag signings, a group that cost the club over £330 million. While it’s clear the Dutchman is willing to make bold choices to turn things around, the decision to leave so many of his own players out of the starting lineup adds further scrutiny to his recruitment strategy.