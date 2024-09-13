Southampton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Southampton continue to grapple with injury concerns, as Gavin Bazunu remains sidelined with an Achilles issue, meaning Aaron Ramsdale will retain his place in goal. Additionally, Kamaldeen Sulemana is ruled out due to an ankle injury. On the brighter side, Ben Brereton Diaz, who was withdrawn early during Chile’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, is fit to start after it was confirmed his substitution was tactical rather than injury-related. He is expected to lead the line alongside either Adam Armstrong or Cameron Archer. Ross Stewart has also returned to training following a lengthy absence but still needs to regain match sharpness.

In midfield, Flynn Downes, Will Smallbone, and Joe Aribo started the last match, but manager Russell Martin might be tempted to hand starts to summer signings Mateus Fernandes or Adam Lallana, both of whom are pushing for inclusion in the first XI.

Meanwhile, Manchester United remain without several key players. Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) and Luke Shaw (calf) are still sidelined, with Leny Yoro (foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Victor Lindelof (toe), and Mason Mount (muscle) also unavailable. Summer recruit Manuel Ugarte, who played a full 90 minutes for Uruguay despite feeling under the weather, is now fully fit and ready to make his debut. Ugarte could start in place of Casemiro, whose performance against Liverpool left much to be desired. Bruno Fernandes, having picked up a minor knock during Portugal’s Nations League win over Scotland, is expected to be fit for Saturday’s game.

Form Guide

Southampton find themselves in early trouble, entering the international break without a single point after three successive defeats in the Premier League. A narrow 1-0 loss to Newcastle United was followed by a similar result against Nottingham Forest, before a 3-1 defeat to Brentford in their most recent outing. Bryan Mbeumo scored twice for the Bees, with Yoane Wissa adding a third, while summer signing Yukinari Sugawara netted a consolation goal for the Saints deep into stoppage time.

Manchester United have also endured a rocky start to the season, with concerns growing over the team’s form under Erik ten Hag. Despite being spared dismissal by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s board over the summer, Ten Hag’s side has shown little sign of progress. An unconvincing 1-0 victory over Fulham in their opening fixture was followed by a late 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion. United’s woes were compounded with a humbling 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool in their most recent match before the international break. With pressure mounting on Ten Hag, the Dutch manager has maintained that he remains unaffected by outside criticism, insisting that United’s season will be judged in May rather than after just three matches. He will be eager for his side to bounce back in Saturday’s trip to St Mary’s, where United boast a formidable record.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, the Devils are the clear favourites despite their recent struggles. We predict Manchester United will get a 1-0 win in an unconvincing performance.