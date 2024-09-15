Southampton 0-3 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United delivered a vital 3-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium, providing Erik ten Hag with much-needed relief. The Red Devils took control of the match after a key moment in the first half when Andre Onana saved a penalty from Cameron Archer following a foul by Diogo Dalot in the box. The Cameroonian goalkeeper kept United level with a brilliant stop, and from there, the visitors dominated. Matthijs De Ligt opened the scoring with a well-placed header from a Bruno Fernandes cross, followed by a superb long-range strike from Marcus Rashford to double the lead. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho sealed the win with a powerful finish late in the game, securing three important points for United. Here are four key takeaways from the match.

Onana Steps Up at Crucial Moment

Andre Onana was under pressure following criticism from United supporters, particularly after the club’s defeat to Liverpool before the international break. Fans questioned his positioning and ability to deal with certain shots. After Dalot’s careless challenge handed Southampton a penalty, Onana faced Cameron Archer from the spot. The United goalkeeper made an excellent save, denying Archer and keeping the score level at a crucial stage of the game. This moment could serve as a turning point for Onana, helping him rebuild confidence and silence his critics. His penalty heroics set the tone for United’s dominant performance that followed.

Rashford Finding His Form Again

Marcus Rashford had endured a slow start to the season, with many calling for him to be dropped. However, against Southampton, he looked sharp and decisive, delivering one of his best performances of the campaign so far. Rashford’s brilliant goal from outside the box not only doubled United’s lead but also seemed to restore some of his confidence. The winger’s strike was a reminder of his ability to produce moments of brilliance, and it will no doubt give him the belief to push on and replicate his outstanding form from last season under Ten Hag.

De Ligt Impresses After Tough Spell

Matthijs De Ligt had faced criticism for his performances with the Netherlands during the international break and returned to a United side struggling for consistency. However, the centre-back was superb against Southampton, both defensively and in attack. Early in the game, De Ligt made a crucial intervention, denying Archer a clear scoring opportunity with a timely challenge. Then, after Onana’s penalty save, he put United in front with a towering header from Fernandes’ pinpoint cross. This display was a timely confidence boost for De Ligt, reminding fans of his quality at both ends of the pitch.

Ten Hag’s Midfield Gamble Pays Off

Erik ten Hag made a bold decision by starting Christian Eriksen alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, opting for two ball-playing players rather than a more defensive-minded option like Manuel Ugarte. While it was a risky move, it ultimately paid off. After a shaky start, Eriksen and Mainoo controlled the game, distributing the ball effectively and helping United dictate the tempo. Easing Ugarte into the team gradually appears to be a smart approach, and Ten Hag’s tactical choice helped the Red Devils secure a vital win. Following the humiliation against Liverpool, this performance offers a much-needed boost for Ten Hag. With a favourable run of fixtures ahead, United must now build on this result and create the momentum necessary for the more challenging matches to come.