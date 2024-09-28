Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Following Manchester United’s draw with Twente, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that his squad remains unchanged for the clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Leny Yoro (foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Victor Lindelof (toe), and Luke Shaw (calf) are all set to miss out once more. Ten Hag is expected to make a few tactical adjustments, with Kobbie Mainoo likely to return to the midfield, potentially replacing Manuel Ugarte. Alejandro Garnacho may also force his way back into the starting XI, but whether he replaces Marcus Rashford or Amad Diallo remains uncertain.

On the Tottenham side, captain Son Heung-min suffered a slight scare during their victory over Qarabag, but manager Ange Postecoglou downplayed any concerns about a serious injury. Son, who has been highly influential this season with 13 chances created, is expected to feature against Manchester United. Meanwhile, Wilson Odobert (thigh) and Richarlison (calf) are the only confirmed absentees for Spurs.

Form Guide

Both Manchester United and Tottenham head into Sunday’s Premier League showdown at Old Trafford with contrasting Europa League results. United were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Twente, while Spurs cruised to a 3-0 victory over Qarabag. United’s draw extended their unbeaten run to four matches, although their underperformance in front of goal continues to be a concern. Only Southampton have fared worse in terms of Expected Goals (xG) this season. Spurs, on the other hand, have looked revitalised under Postecoglou, securing their third straight win in Europe and gaining momentum as they push on in the league.

Tottenham’s away form remains a worry, with only two wins in their last 12 Premier League road trips. However, they have been resilient, gaining 28 points from losing positions since the start of last season—second only to Manchester City. Looking at their recent resents, Spurs have won three on the bounce, but only one of them as in the Premier League against Brentford, the other two coming against Coventry City in the League Cup and Qarabag in the Europa League. Before that, losses to Arsenal and Newcastle were what made everyone worry about how far can Postecoglou actually get this team.

Predicted Outcome

Despite Tottenham’s poor away record, their ability to fight back from losing positions gives them a strong chance of leaving Old Trafford with a result. If Manchester United fail to capitalise early, Spurs could salvage a point, as they have done in their last two visits to Old Trafford. Still, we predict Manchester United will get a 2-1 win against Tottenham, as this could be another false dawn of theirs.