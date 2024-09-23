Manchester United Set To Start Revamped Europa League Campaign

McTominay Impresses in Full Napoli Debut

Scott McTominay finally made his first start for Napoli, despite joining the Italian side on deadline day in August. After making a 16-minute cameo in their 4-0 victory over Cagliari, the Manchester United academy graduate was handed a starting role by Antonio Conte for the weekend’s clash against Juventus. Operating in a more advanced position, McTominay put in an eye-catching 90-minute display in what ended as a goalless draw at the Allianz Stadium. The Scotsman was active on both ends of the pitch, contributing to his side’s attack while also doing his part defensively to keep the hosts at bay. McTominay’s willingness to push forward saw him frequently making his way into the box, trying to get on the end of crosses or loose balls, reminiscent of his time at Old Trafford. He also recorded five ball recoveries and managed one shot on target. Given his strong performance, Conte is likely to include McTominay in the starting lineup for upcoming fixtures, especially after the positive media reaction to his ‘standout’ debut.

United Target Sunderland Teenager Chris Rigg

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Sunderland’s young talent, Chris Rigg, with their scouts urging the club to secure his signing as soon as possible. United believe the 17-year-old could become the next big star in English football and are keen to avoid missing out, as they did with Jude Bellingham. Rigg is highly rated, and comparisons to former United legends like Bryan Robson and Roy Keane have already been made. According to reports from HITC, the club views him as a potential future star, and discussions about a move are expected in the coming months, possibly in the January window. However, it’s likely that if a deal is struck, Rigg would remain with Sunderland until the end of the season before joining Manchester United in the summer. Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the young midfielder, and both clubs could enter the race for his signature, hoping to add more quality and depth to their squads. The competition for Rigg’s signature is expected to be fierce as clubs see him as a long-term investment capable of saving millions in future transfers.