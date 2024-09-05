Manchester United Players On International Duty – September 2024

Embed from Getty Images

The international break is underway and 15 Manchester United players got called-up for the matches for their national teams. While the remainder of the squad is working at Carrington, here is what the internationals have waiting in line for them during the coming week.

Argentina: Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho

On third of the South American 2026 World Cup qualifiers has been played and Argentina are top of the table. Now, with Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho in their team, they will hope to get two more wins, against Chile on 6 September, and Colombia four days later. Considering six teams qualify directly to the World Cup, Argentina could get so much closer to already wrapping things up.

Cameroon: Andre Onana

In Africa, there are Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers coming up and Andre Onana will be in goal for Cameroon for the two matches, against Namibia and Zimbabwe. His side will be overwhelming favourites to win all six points in this window of matches.

Denmark: Christian Eriksen

In Europe, the new season of UEFA Nations League is about to go underway and Denmark are in Division A. Christian Eriksen will get to be part of the team facing Switzerland, before taking on Serbia on Sunday. These could be crucial matches for Denmark’s chances to end up in the Pot 1 ahead of the World Cup qualifiers draw.

England: Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo

After a heartbreak in the EURO 2024 final, England will once again have two Man United players in their squad. Maguire and Mainoo will be there to help the team return to Division A of the Nations League, as they are set to face Republic of Ireland in Dublin and Finland at home. These matches will be played on 7 and 10 September.

Gibraltar: James Scanlon

James Scanlon is still at the tender age of 17 and the boy who joined Man United in 2021, earlier this year became the first “Red Devil” to ever represent Gibraltar. He already has five caps to his name, but now could further up that number with Nations League matches against Andorra and Liechtenstein.

Ivory Coast: Amad Diallo

A great start to the season at Man United is exactly what Amad Diallo needed, with some good individual performances, and now he could keep that up in the national team. His Ivory Coast will play Zambia and Chad in AFCON qualifiers, so do not be surprised if Amad gets on the scoresheet again.

Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui

New Man United full-back is one of the stars of the Morocco national team, and he will be expected to start their both AFCON qualifying matches, first against Gabon on Friday, and then against Lesotho on Monday.

Netherlands: Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee

Man United got themselves two new players from the Netherlands in this summer transfer window and now the two of them will have interesting matches to feature in. De Ligt and Zirkzee are part of the Dutch squad to face Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Germany, in their tough Nations League group.

Portugal: Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes

Things are also tough for Portugal in their Nations League group, as Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes will face Croatia and Scotland, both at home, this week.

Turkey: Altay Bayindir

We did not have the chance to see much of Altay Bayindir at Man United, and he could remain on the bench in his national team as well, as Turkey are set to face Wales and Iceland.

Uruguay: Manuel Ugarte

And finally, the latest Man United signing, Manuel Ugarte, is part of Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay squad. They are currently second in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and could continue their great form against Paraguay and Venezuela.