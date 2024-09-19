Manchester United Get Boost In Training As Martial Moves To Greece On A Free Transfer

Martial Moves to Greece on a Free Transfer

Anthony Martial has secured a move to Greek side AEK Athens on a free transfer, marking the next chapter in his career following his departure from Manchester United this summer. The French forward, 28, saw his contract at Old Trafford expire after nine years with the club, with no extension offered. He is now set to arrive in Greece, where he will reportedly earn £2.5 million per season with AEK Athens. According to SPORT24, an announcement regarding Martial’s signing was expected on Monday night but was delayed. While Martial will take a wage cut compared to his Premier League earnings, he is still set to become AEK’s highest-paid player, surpassing the earnings of former Tottenham winger Erik Lamela. Martial initially burst onto the scene as a highly rated prospect at Manchester United, but recurring injuries hampered his ability to reach the heights expected of him. Last season, he managed just two goals in 19 appearances for the club. In Greece, playing at a lower level, Martial will hope to regain his form and find the back of the net more regularly.

Hojlund Returns to Manchester United Training

Rasmus Hojlund has returned to full training with Manchester United, providing a timely boost as the team prepares for their upcoming Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. Sky Sports reports that Hojlund and Mason Mount have both resumed training after recovering from hamstring injuries. The pair missed United’s emphatic 7-0 victory over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup third round earlier this week but are now stepping up their recovery. While Mount featured in the season’s opening two fixtures, Hojlund has yet to make his competitive debut for United. The Danish striker sustained his injury during a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in the summer, delaying his introduction to the squad. United head into the weekend on the back of an impressive week, having secured a 3-0 win over Southampton and the 7-0 thrashing of Barnsley. With 10 goals scored and none conceded in their last two matches, Erik ten Hag’s side is gaining momentum. Hojlund’s return to fitness offers more attacking options, and fans will be eager to see how the young striker can capitalise on the opportunities being created for him. The lack of service to Hojlund last season was a noticeable issue, but with his return, Ten Hag will hope to resolve those concerns moving forward.