Manchester United 1-1 Twente: Four Things We Learned

Eriksen’s Revival Amid Defensive Woes

Before the 2024/25 season began, few would have predicted Christian Eriksen playing a pivotal role for Manchester United early on. Yet, since his return from the September international break, the Danish midfielder has firmly established himself as a crucial figure in Erik ten Hag’s midfield setup. Eriksen’s recent performances have been impressive, capitalising on the opportunity with Kobbie Mainoo on the bench. It’s possible the English teenager could line up alongside Eriksen for United’s upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur. Despite his first-half thunderous goal, which gave United a strong start, Eriksen’s careless ball led to FC Twente’s equaliser in the second half, highlighting his occasional defensive frailties.

Substitutes Struggle to Make Impact

Just like in the goalless draw against Crystal Palace, United’s substitutes failed to change the game against FC Twente. Alejandro Garnacho showed flashes of danger, but neither Rasmus Højlund nor Mason Mount appeared fully match-fit against the Dutch side. This lack of impact from the bench will be a growing concern for Ten Hag, especially as United head into a crucial clash against Tottenham on Sunday. The Dutchman will need more from his squad to find consistency.

Rashford’s Resurgence

Marcus Rashford endured a poor start to the Premier League season, seemingly low on confidence despite consistently being backed by Ten Hag. However, following United’s 3-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s, Rashford appears to have regained his form and confidence. Against FC Twente, Rashford looked revitalised, displaying creativity and flair, which caused constant problems for the Dutch defence. His form continues to rise, providing United with a potent attacking option moving forward. And still, despite this being the fact, United keep on failing to get the most out of it, as Ten Hag decided last weekend to keep Rashford on the bench from the start of the match, and now once more United failed to get a win.

Ten Hag European Problems Continue

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign last season was nothing short of disastrous, with defensive issues playing a significant role in their struggles. Those same problems have reappeared, particularly in midfield, leaving gaps that their Dutch opponents eagerly exploited at Old Trafford. After conceding the equaliser, United appeared vulnerable, allowing the Dutch side to grow into the game and create several opportunities. Their inability to regain control of the match highlighted a familiar frailty, as United struggled to contain their opponents. Following the Twente goal, United seemed unsettled and lacked composure, with the Dutch team pressing forward with increasing confidence. It could be argued that the Red Devils were fortunate not to fall behind, as their defensive lapses left them exposed on multiple occasions. United now have just one win in their last nine European matches.