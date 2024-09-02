Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United simply have no solutions for Liverpool. The Red Devils have lost 3-0 in Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford, as Arne Slot’s side managed to get an easy win yet again. Erik Ten Hag’s side had no solutions for their biggest rival, as two goals from Luis Diaz from two Mohamed Salah assists, as well as another goal from the Egyptian, were more than enough to show United just how little progress, if any, they had made during the summer. Here is what we learned from this beating.

Casemiro Mistakes Keep Hurting Everyone

A terrible campaign for Casemiro was enough for almost every single Man United fan to wish not seeing the Brazilian be the starter anymore, and the signing of Manuel Ugarte did not come quick enough for the former Real Madrid midfielder to not start against Liverpool. It was Casemiro who once again had a nightmare at Old Trafford, getting dispossesed before each of the two Luis Diaz goals. He was meek, lacking orientation to where his opponents were, but also way too slow on the ball. Particularly before the second goal, he had Joshua Zirkzee open waiting for the ball, but instead of that pass coming forward, few seconds later, the ball was behind Andre Onana’s back and in the goal. Yes, United’s problems run deeper than just Casemiro, but his painful performance was more of a show of lack of quality.

Stationary Defence Allows Liverpool Plenty

The second goal Liverpool scored was not only a good show of Casemiro’s mistake, but the lack of proper reactions from United’s defence before the goal was scored as well. Mohamed Salah assisted from just outside the corner for the box, finding Diaz in the penalty area, but these were ultimately the only two Liverpool players among the six United defenders. None of them reacted properly, especially Lisandro Martinez who gave way too much space to the Colombian striker to finish nicely. Even when in greater numbers, United manage to negate that with their poor decision making and a lack of action.

Liverpool Do Not Have To Overthink

In fact, this match has taught us that Liverpool were so far ahead of United on the day that they did not have to do anything particularly complex to beat the Devils 3-0. It has become a cliche almost, how easily Liverpool get to these big wins, but that is an indictment of Erik Ten Hag’s way. Liverpool just needed to slightly press United players to get them to make mistakes, like the one Kobbie Mainoo made when he easily lost the ball before the third goal, or to isolate particular individuals, like they did with Casemiro earlier on. Arne Slot’s post-match interview for Sky Sports told a great story of just how easily the new Liverpool manager realised what his team has to do to beat United.

Attacking Problems Continue

Rashford ended the 2022-23 season with 30 goals, but the more the time passes, the more that looks like a distant dream. Man United’s academy graduate had scored eight goals in 43 appearances last season, and now has blanked in each of the first four of the new campaign. He looks lost and with wrecked confidence, while the lack of proper structure around him is not helping either. Zirkzee was poor in his first start for United, Alejandro Garnacho failed to do much, prompting United fans to calling out for Amad Diallo to return to the starting 11.