Man United Players On September International Duty, Part 1

Here is how Manchester United players fared in recent matches on international duty.

Argentina – Chile

Argentina won their sixth match out of seven in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, beating Chile 3-0 and this was a great match for Manchester United internationals. Lisandro Martinez started in a back-three alongside Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi and did a good job before getting substituted after 79 minutes. But it was Alejandro Garnacho who came on at the same break, replacing Lautaro Martinez. The youngster managed to assist Paulo Dybala in the stoppage time for Argentina’s third goal.

Denmark – Switzerland

Denmark started really well in their Nations League group A4, as they defeated Switzerland 2-0 thanks to two sending offs from the visitors. But Denmark did a good job in Copenhagen and that was also the case for Man United's Christian Eriksen. He started as one of the two attacking midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 system and did well, before getting replaced by Mikkel Damsgaard after 62 minutes. This strong start from Denmark could be crucial in their race for a spot in Pot 1 ahead of December's World Cup qualifying draw.

Gibraltar – Andorra

Man United’s youngster James Scanlon got his sixth cap for Gibraltar in their 1-0 friendly win against Andorra. Scanlon played for 67 minutes before getting substituted.

Ivory Coast – Zambia

Ivory Coast started their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in a strong fashion, beating Zambia 2-0 at home thanks to two goals from Jean-Phillippe Krasso. Man United’s Amad Diallo had a decent match in central midfield as part of a 4-3-3 system, but was substituted by Benie Traore after 70 minutes.

Morocco – Gabon

Another strong start had the national team of Morocco, who defeated Gabon 4-1 at home. Noussair Mazraoui started at right-back in this match and played full 90 minutes, creating one chance for his teammates. Hakim Ziyech was the man of the match with two goals from the spot.

Portugal – Croatia

Portugal faced Croatia in their first match following the Euro 2024 and it was a rollercoaster of a game for Diogo Dalot. Man United defender played full 90 minutes at right-back, which is not something he does very often in the Premier League these days. He first scored the opener for Portugal after just seven minutes, but then he scored an own goal just before half-time. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal proved to be the match-winning one, so Dalot was “off the hook”. Apart from him, Bruno Fernandes also played full 90 minutes and had a great game, considering he was the one setting up Dalot for the first goal of the match.

Wales – Turkey

Turkey went to Wales at their start of the Nations League campaign and drew 0-0 despite the red card from Yilmaz midway through the second half. As expected, Man United’s backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was he backup keeper here as well, as Mert Gunok is a clear “number one” for Turkey.