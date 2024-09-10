Man United News: Problems Ahead of Southampton Match, The Rabiot Mistake

Embed from Getty Images

Man United To Miss Half Dozen Players Against Southampton

Manchester United will be eager to return to winning form when the Premier League resumes after the international break, following a disappointing start to the season. Erik ten Hag’s side has suffered consecutive defeats, raising alarm bells after finishing in a lowly eighth position last term. Next up for United is a challenging trip to face Southampton in Saturday’s early kick-off. The Saints, like United, have also endured a difficult beginning to the campaign, losing all three of their opening fixtures while managing to score just one goal.

Injuries have plagued United since the season kicked off, echoing the difficulties they faced towards the end of last year. Mason Mount was the latest to join the growing injury list just before United’s recent defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford. Alongside Mount, Ten Hag will be without Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, and Tyrell Malacia for the trip to St. Mary’s. Reports suggest that both Luke Shaw and Rasmus Højlund could be close to making their returns to action, though their participation remains in doubt, as Ten Hag has yet to provide an official update ahead of the match.

With the injury situation, Ten Hag could potentially be missing up to six important players against Southampton. Luke Shaw hasn’t featured for United since February, despite playing a prominent role for England in the latter stages of Euro 2024. Højlund, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring injury during a pre-season friendly against Arsenal, but reports indicate the striker is pushing hard in his recovery to make a comeback soon. All of which makes the trip to Southampton all the more trickier.

Rabiot Priced Himself Out Of United Move?

Manchester United are reportedly one of several clubs keeping an eye on Adrien Rabiot, who remains a free agent. However, the French midfielder’s hefty wage demands seem to be putting off potential suitors. The 29-year-old parted ways with Juventus this summer after his contract in Turin ran out. Despite being offered a renewal, the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement, leading to his departure after a five-year stint with the Italian giants. Rabiot’s availability on a Bosman made him one of the most sought-after players in the market, yet he’s still searching for his next club.

According to The Daily Star, Manchester United are preparing discussions with Rabiot as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield ahead of a gruelling campaign. However, fresh rumours indicate that initial talks have already taken place, and they didn’t go as expected. Reports from Football Insider suggest that Rabiot’s wage demands are proving a major stumbling block. Calciomercato are going as far to say the Frenchman is seeking a staggering €10 million per year, along with a €15 million signing-on fee, plus commissions for his agent, who also happens to be his mother, Veronique.

As the weeks tick by, it remains uncertain where Rabiot will eventually land, but the longer he stays unattached, the harder it may be for him to regain top form. Notably, he was left out of the latest France squad despite being a regular feature at Euro 2024. It’s a tricky situation for Rabiot, and clubs like United will have to weigh up whether he’s worth the high financial outlay.