Man United News: Devils Sign Arsenal Sensation As Spurs Have Injury Worries

Arsenal Talent Joins Manchester United Academy

In an exciting development for Manchester United’s youth setup, Chido Obi-Martin, a former Arsenal academy prospect, has officially completed his transfer to Old Trafford. The deal was finalised this morning after the Premier League confirmed the completion of their prolonged ratification process, which had been delaying the youngster’s move.

The news, originally reported by Academy Scoop on X (formerly known as Twitter), was quickly picked up and confirmed by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. With the formalities out of the way, Obi-Martin is now considered a Manchester United player, marking a significant step forward in his career.

The 16-year-old forward made waves during his time at Arsenal’s academy, most notably by scoring 10 goals in a single match against Liverpool. Despite being offered a new deal to remain with the Gunners, Obi-Martin chose to pursue a fresh opportunity with United, aiming to further his development in a new environment. It is understood that the forward was eager to take on this challenge, hoping to establish himself in one of the most prestigious academies in world football.

United had been waiting on the Premier League’s mandatory 5-step approval process, which has now been successfully completed. The youngster has already undergone medical examinations and is set to sign his contract with the Red Devils. While the process took longer than expected, it now allows Obi-Martin to focus solely on his growth as a footballer within United’s ranks.

Injury Concerns for Tottenham’s Son Ahead of United Clash

Tottenham Hotspur are sweating over the fitness of their captain, Heung-min Son, ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Manchester United this Sunday. The South Korean international suffered a potential injury during Spurs’ comfortable 3-0 Europa League victory over Qarabag FK on Thursday night, raising concerns about his availability for the trip to Old Trafford. The match itself saw Spurs reduced to 10 men early on when Radu Dragusin, filling in for the suspended Cristian Romero, was shown a straight red card after just seven minutes. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Ange Postecoglou’s side managed to assert their dominance, with goals from Brennan Johnson, Pape Sarr, and Dominic Solanke sealing a convincing victory.

However, it was Son’s injury that caught the attention of Tottenham fans and coaching staff. After seeing his curling effort saved by Qarabag’s goalkeeper, the ball rebounded to Solanke for Spurs’ third goal. During this passage of play, Son appeared to pull up, immediately requiring treatment from the medical team. Despite the treatment, the Spurs skipper was unable to continue and was replaced by Timo Werner shortly after. Postecoglou addressed Son’s condition following the match, stressing that the issue did not appear to be serious. However, the full extent of his injury remains unclear, and Tottenham are expected to provide a further update in the coming days.

Son has been a vital figure for Spurs this season, creating more chances from open play (13) than any other player in the Premier League. His potential absence for the trip to Manchester would be a major blow for Tottenham, especially given his impressive record against United. The forward has netted four goals and provided one assist in his last seven appearances against the Red Devils.