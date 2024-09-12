Four Things We Want To See From Man United This Month

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are getting back from the international break and slowly getting ready for the Saturday early kick-off match against Southampton at the St Mary’s. This will be first of United’s five remaining matches in September and here are some of the things we would like to see from Erik Ten Hag’s side in this coming period.

Consecutive Wins To Begin With

Winning one of the first four matches of the season and having just three points from the opening three games of the Premier League campaign can never be enough for Man United. That is why the Devils must get the consecutive wins early on to start building at least some momentum and these two matches will be on two tricky trips south. First, it is Southampton, who lost their opening three matches of the season, while the second will be on 21 September against Crystal Palace in London. This is another must-win match for Ten Hag, against a team that outclassed his side last spring. In between these encounters will be the home match in League Cup against League One side Barnsley and no one is even questioning whether the Devils will progress to the next round here.

Better Midfield Stability

As many pundits have rightfully pointed out recently, there is too much chaos in United’s midfield and that was easy for everyone to see against Liverpool. United are in desperate need of having a better midfield structure, with Casemiro in particular getting his performances in check, as the Southampton game could be coming too soon for new signing Manuel Ugarte. Kobbie Mainoo is doing well but needs more of a support from the Brazilian, while Bruno Fernandes could tone things down to stop losing the ball so often. It feels like United are way too often going for attacks which leave them too exposed. A bit more tact and control of how those attacks come to be, from a more structured perspective, could result in less chaotic performances that leave the defence vulnerable.

Rashford’s Upturn In Form

Seven goals since the start of last season is terrible. Having no single shot made in the three Premier League matches this season is even worse. Marcus Rashford needs to pick himself up and show his mental strength to bounce back after such a long spell of poor performances. These matches could be the right time for him to start building up his confidence again and if his goals start coming, everything will become easier on the rest of the team. How will Rashford do this? Let’s wait and see.

A Big Six Win In Style

The last match in September, United will be playing at home against Tottenham Hotspur and this could be the perfect chance for Erik Ten Hag to get a good win against a ‘Big Six’ side and in style. The Dutchman is talking so much about how he knows how to get this team playing his favourite style and maybe this will be the right time to show that. Spurs could be the ultimate of the ‘Big Six’ sides where United could do most damage and a nice win against them could mean a lot to Ten Hag’s position in the dressing room.