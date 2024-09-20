Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Crystal Palace will continue to be without long-term absentees Chadi Riad (knee) and Matheus Franca (broken rib) for their upcoming clash, while Trevoh Chalobah (abdominal) remains a doubt and will be assessed closer to kickoff following his absence in last weekend’s draw against Leicester. In defence, summer signing Maxence Lacroix has impressed in his last two starts and is expected to retain his spot alongside captain Marc Guehi in Palace’s back three. Nathaniel Clyne and Chris Richards are in contention for the third centre-back role. Midfield changes are also anticipated, with Adam Wharton and Cheick Doucoure likely to return to the starting XI at the expense of Daichi Kamada and Jefferson Lerma. In attack, Eddie Nketiah is expected to link up with Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta once again.

For Manchester United, the injury list includes Victor Lindelof (toe), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (calf), and Leny Yoro (foot), all of whom remain sidelined. However, the Red Devils received a boost with the return of Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount to training, though Erik ten Hag confirmed that a decision on their availability will be made late. Ten Hag is expected to revert to a stronger lineup after rotating in midweek. Key players such as Andre Onana, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, and Joshua Zirkzee are all pushing for starting spots.

Form Guide

Crystal Palace are still searching for their first win of the Premier League season after four matches, with Oliver Glasner’s side having picked up just two points from draws against Chelsea and Leicester City. After consecutive defeats to Brentford and West Ham United, Palace showed resilience to secure a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea before salvaging a 2-2 draw at home to Leicester last weekend. In the EFL Cup, Palace found success, advancing to the fourth round with a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Tuesday night. Goals from summer signing Eddie Nketiah and former QPR man Eberechi Eze either side of halftime ensured their progression.

Manchester United’s 2024-25 season began on shaky ground with back-to-back Premier League defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool, leaving Erik ten Hag under pressure going into the international break. However, the Red Devils have responded in emphatic fashion, winning their last two matches by a combined score of 10-0. A 3-0 Premier League triumph over Southampton was followed by a 7-0 demolition of Barnsley in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have been in sparkling form, each netting three goals over the two games, while Christian Eriksen added two of his own in the Carabao Cup rout, as United cruised into the fourth round.