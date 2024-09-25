CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Twente

Manchester United play their first European match in nine months and here is the team Erik Ten Hag has chosen. Andre Onana is in goal, Harry Maguire starts in defence alongside Lisandro Martinez, with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot once more being the two full-backs. Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen form an interesting central midfield partnership, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them as the attacking midfielder. Marcus Rashford is back in the starting 11 on the left wing, Amad Diallo will be operating on the opposite flank, while Joshua Zirkzee gets the nod in attack, as Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho remain on the bench.