CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Tottenham

Manchester United are ready for another big Premier League match, as Erik ten Hag has chosen his team for the encounter against Spurs. Andre Onana is in goal, while Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez will be the two centre-backs right in front of him. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot once again are the two full-backs, while Kobbie Mainoo gets to start in midfield alongside new signing Manuel Ugarte. Bruno Fernandes will be the attacking midfielder, with Marcus Rashford playing to his left and Alejandro Garnacho to his right. Joshua Zirkzee gets the starting spot up top.