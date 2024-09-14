CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Southampton

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and here is the team which will face Southampton. Andre Onana is in goal, with three more former Ajax players just in front of him – Noussair Mazraoui at right-back, and Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt as the two centre-backs. Diogo Dalot fills in at left-back yet again. Christian Eriksen is another former Ajax player, but he will be in central midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo. Bruno Fernandes is as usual captaining the team as the attacking midfielder, while Amad Diallo returns to starting XI at right wing. Marcus Rashford is on the opposite side to him, while Joshua Zirkzee gets the start up front.