CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Liverpool

Manchester United’s lineup for the big clash against Liverpool is here and the Red Devils will for the first time this season have a striker in the starting 11. Joshua Zirkzee gets his first start, as Erik Ten Hag chooses him to spearhead the attack, supported by Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho on the wings and captain Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield position. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, while it is also Matthijs de Ligt who gets his full debut, starting in the back four alongside two other former Ajax players, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui. Due to lack of options at left-back, Diogo Dalot is once more moved there, while Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro form the central midfield partnership.