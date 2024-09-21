CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United are again playing away from home in the Premier League and Erik Ten Hag has decided on his team to face Crystal Palace. Andre Onana is in goal, as Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez start as the two centre-backs. Things are not changed at full-back positions either, as Diogo Dalot is once again moved to the left to fill in, while Noussair Mazraoui is on the right. Kobbie Mainoo takes his place in front of the back four alongside Christian Eriksen, with Bruno Fernandes further forward as the attacking midfielder. On either side of the captain are Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho as the two wingers, with Joshua Zirkzee starting up top, meaning Marcus Rashford is on the bench.