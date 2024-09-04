What Awaits Manchester United In September 2024

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have played their first four matches of the new campaign and have won just one, against Fulham in the Premier League season-opener. That match followed an unlucky penalty shoot-out loss to Manchester City in the Community Shield, while after it came two deserving losses in the league, at the hands of Brighton and Liverpool. That is far from a great start of the campaign for Erik Ten Hag and his team, who are now going on a two-week break due to the first international break of the season.

National sides will come together, while the remainder of United’s squad will have more time to work on specific things. But now, we will be taking a look at all the matches Man United will play before September ends, as it could prove crucial for the future of the Dutch head coach.

Important Visit To Southampton

Man United’s first match following the international break will be on Saturday, 14 September, against Southampton. Man United will be traveling to the south coast to face the newly-promoted Saints and this will be where Ten Hag’s side will have to start building momentum. Last season, United did not shine against newly-promoted teams, but this Saturday early kick-off match could be a good opportunity to keep Southampton without a single point this season. They have already lost 1-0 to Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, before succumbing 3-1 to Brentford. Their only good result was a hectic 5-3 win against Cardiff City in the League Cup.

Easy League Cup Draw

Then, on Tuesday, 17 September, Man United will host League One side Barnsley in the third round League Cup match. That was an easy draw for the Devils who will probably be playing in a different starting 11 against them and hopefully get themselves a simple win on the way to the next round in the competition. Maybe Ten Hag will be trying out some new ideas in this game.

Tough Trip To London

Following that match, United will have another trip away in the league. This time to London, to face Crystal Palace in a match where United will have something particular to play for. Apart from the three points that will be on offering, the Devils will want to avenge the two losses from last season, a 1-0 at Old Trafford, and the recent 4-0 thrashing at Selhurst Park last May. Palace so far have only one point, earned in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, while they previously lost to Brentford and West Ham.

Double-Header At Old Trafford

To end September, Man United will play two matches at home in a row. First, they will be starting their Europa League campaign with the first of their eight matches. Twente will be coming to Old Trafford on 25 September, which will be the third competition for United to play in this month. A strong start and a win could put the Devils in early contention for one of the top eight spots, which will be the goal for Erik Ten Hag’s side in this first part of the Europa League campaign.

After that, Man United will have a tough task at hand, as they will face Tottenham in the league on 29 September. That Sunday afternoon clash will be United’s third match this season against a ‘Big Six’ club and an important way of seeing if there were improvements made or will Ten Hag’s side continue to struggle against tougher opposition.