Manchester United vs Fulham – Match Preview & Prediction

Here is what you need to know ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League season opener against Fulham.
Team News
Form Guide
Looking at Man United’s form, we can actually take a look into one official match this season, which is not the case with Fulham. United played in the Community Shield and were unlucky to lose after a penalty shoot-out at the hands of Manchester City. After a 1-1 draw, United lost in a long shoot-out, ultimately missing out on their chance after it was City who first did not convert a penalty. Before that, during the pre-season, United’s friendlies were going up and down, as Erik Ten Hag was using a lot of players who will not have such an important role this season. After a 1-0 loss to Rosenborg, United won 2-0 against Rangers, before losing 2-1 to Arsenal, but winning on penalties. A 3-2 win against Real Betis was interesting, but the final friendly, a 3-0 loss to Liverpool, was not something the fans enjoyed.
As for Fulham, this will be their first match of the new season, but interestingly enough, they did not play so many friendly matches in the pre-season. In fact, they had just three games against European opposition. First, it was Benfica, which Fulham won 1-0 thanks to Alex Iwobi, before losing 2-1 to Sevilla. They capped off their pre-season with another win, this time 2-0 against Hoffenheim. As expected, they were always lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation Marco Silva prefers and particularly impressive was their new signing Emile Smith Rowe, who came in to replace Joao Palhinha, now of Bayern Munich.
Predicted Outcome
Considering everything, we predict Manchester United will beat Fulham 2-1, on the back of a positive performance against Man City in the Community Shield, but with an eye open on potential defensive troubles.
