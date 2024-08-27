Man United To Sign PSG Midfielder, McTominay Nearing Departure

Manchester United are reportedly nearing the completion of a transfer for Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte. While several of United’s summer signings were secured promptly, the pursuit of Ugarte has lingered since the transfer window opened. Some reports have indicated that the deal might be finalised just before Friday’s transfer deadline. Although the process has been drawn out, it seems the Uruguayan international is now poised to join Erik ten Hag’s squad. According to ESPN Uruguay, Ugarte is expected to become a United player imminently and will travel to England within the next few hours to complete his medical and sign the necessary paperwork. Additionally, football journalist Duncan Castles has reported that United agreed on a transfer fee with PSG on Monday evening, and Ugarte was supposed undergo his medical examinations with his new club on Tuesday. The agreed fee is believed to be €50m, with an additional €10m in potential add-ons. There are also some reports suggesting Man United will be paying PSG another 10% of the future transfer fee, should the Uruguayan get a move elsewhere in the years to come. All of that is less important now, as the fact that Man United are close to getting the player they wanted the whole summer. Maybe this whole deal could have been finished earlier, considering the fact PSG will be in the end getting the total of 60 million euros they wanted to recoup for the player they signed for that amount of money in 2023. Whether this will hurt United in any way is to be seen, but the good thing is that Erik Ten Hag got himself the player he was keen on. Hopefully this will result in important improvement of the overall squad quality. But while we are at it, there is another move linked with this transfer. McTominay Close To Moving To Napoli

Scott McTominay, the Manchester United midfielder, is on the verge of completing a permanent transfer to Napoli. This was not expected, as Napoli’s interest in McTominay surged over the weekend, and they have now reportedly reached a preliminary agreement on a deal valued at approximately £30 million, which includes a sell-on clause. While personal terms between McTominay and the Serie A club have not yet been finalised, it is expected that they will be ironed out swiftly. According to The Athletic, McTominay is due to travel to finalise his transfer, indicating that agreeing on personal terms is unlikely to pose any issues.

McTominay is set to link up with Antonio Conte’s squad at Napoli, with the Italian manager eager to collaborate with the Scottish international. Despite the move, it is understood that United were hesitant to part with McTominay, who contributed 10 goals in all competitions last season. However, the club was unable to promise him the regular playing time he desired, particularly now that Ugarte is set to move to Old Trafford. At 27 years old, McTominay has the opportunity to secure regular first-team football at Napoli, which will open a new and exciting chapter in his career, but this move will leave a particularly sour taste for the Man United fans. This was a player they loved watching coming through the ranks, but if United are to keep getting forward and becoming a better team overall, then the chances of McTominay playing regularly were to be unrealistic.