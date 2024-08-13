Man United News: Wan Bissaka To Leave, Leny Yoro Injury Update

Embed from Getty Images

Wan-Bissaka Ready To Leave United

Manchester United are set to finalise the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the coming days, paving the way for the arrival of defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. Earlier this week, Wan-Bissaka’s transfer to West Ham United appeared to be at risk. On Sunday evening, David Ornstein reported that negotiations between the two clubs were ongoing as they worked to iron out the final details of the deal. With terms still unresolved, Wan-Bissaka remained in Manchester, even though his medical had already been scheduled in London.

However, just a few hours later, Ornstein provided a crucial update, confirming that all outstanding issues had been settled and the transfer was “fully agreed.” The 26-year-old right-back is now set to undergo his medical before signing his contract with the Irons. United are expected to receive £15 million from Wan-Bissaka’s sale, a sum that will cover most of the £17 million fee for Mazraoui, with £4.2 million of that figure tied to performance-related add-ons. The club will also commit to a significant £38.4 million up-front payment to secure the services of De Ligt.

These are much needed investments for United and it is good they managed to secure Wan-Bissaka’s departure quickly enough. The Englishman was a good servant to the club, but it became obvious he is not at the level necessary for Man United if they are to make some steps forward. Wan-Bissaka’s defensive performances were often really good, but for United to be able to grow, different kind of personnel is necessary in his position, but also many other positions all over the pitch. Wan-Bissaka joined United back in the summer of 2019, remaining five years at the club, after he was one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s signings. The Norwegian’s idea of a greater number of domestic players in the squad did not work out as well, and Wan-Bissaka managed to make 190 appearances in the process. He scored two goals and had 13 assists, getting sent-off once during his stay at Old Trafford. Now, at West Ham, Wan-Bissaka is expected to have a new beginning.

Leny Yoro To Be Out For More Than Three Months

Manchester United remain determined in their pursuit of Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite, as concerns grow that new signing Leny Yoro could be sidelined for longer than initially expected. The 22-year-old Branthwaite has long been on United’s radar, with the club having already seen two bids rejected in their attempts to secure his services. United’s need to reinforce their defence has become more urgent following a serious foot injury sustained by 18-year-old Yoro during the pre-season tour.

While initial reports suggested Yoro would be out for three months, The Sun are now reporting that the injury is more severe than first thought, with United now not expecting him back until January. This would mean the Frenchman’s 2024 is already over. In light of Yoro’s extended absence, United are reportedly preparing a renewed offer for Branthwaite. It’s believed that a bid of £50 million might be enough to tempt Everton into selling. So far, Everton have held firm on their valuation, effectively pricing Branthwaite out of a move, so this might be a big challenge for United.