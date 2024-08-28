Man United News: Sancho Future Between Two Clubs, Lindelof Could Move To Italy

Embed from Getty Images

Sancho To Juventus Or Chelsea?

Jadon Sancho’s future is increasingly uncertain as two major European clubs, Juventus and Chelsea, vie for his signature. According to reports, Juventus have made significant strides in securing a deal to bring the Manchester United winger to Turin. RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed Juventus have reached an agreement with United to sign the Englishman on loan for the upcoming season, with an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign. Sancho, it appears, could be interested in the move to Italy, which would see him replace Federico Chiesa, who is on the verge of joining Liverpool.

However, despite the progress Juventus have made, there are indications that Sancho might prefer a stay in the Premier League with a move to Chelsea. Reports from The Guardian suggest that Sancho is holding out for a switch to London rather than heading to Turin. The same report mentions that Chelsea have engaged in discussions with the Red Devils hierarchy about a potential swap deal involving Raheem Sterling, who has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Sancho is reportedly more inclined to join Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side, believing it to be a better fit for his career.

Juventus, though, remain determined in their pursuit. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has indicated that the Serie A giants are not merely content with signing Teun Koopmeiners and are eager to add Sancho to their squad for this season. Even with Sancho’s apparent preference for Chelsea, Juventus do not consider themselves out of the race and are pushing to finalise the deal, particularly after offloading Chiesa. As the situation unfolds, both Juventus and Chelsea appear to be locked in a battle for Sancho’s signature. While Juventus are confident in their progress, Chelsea’s interest adds a significant twist, leaving the winger’s future hanging in the balance. The coming days will be crucial as both clubs look to secure the services of the England international before the transfer window closes. And the clock is ticking.

Lazio Interested In Lindelof

While we are waiting to see what will happen with Jadon Sancho, another Man United player is linked with a move to Italy. Victor Lindelöf has fallen out of contention for regular playing time in Man United’s defence and the Swede could be going to Lazio. According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Serie A outfit is considering a late move for Lindelöf, as they believe he could be available as a cheaper solution. He is deemed surplus to requirements at United and Lazio will have to move quickly ahead of the Friday deadline. An Instagram post from Maja Nilsson Lindelöf, Victor’s wife, alluded they are moving, which would probably mean the player is set for a move to Italy. This seems like a wise decision for his career, as playing opportunities at United would become increasingly rare for Lindelof.