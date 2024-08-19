Man United News: Fulham Still Want McTominay, Devils Give Up On One Target

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have won in their first match of the new Premier League season, beating Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford, but it looks like Marco Silva’s team might be getting something out of the Red Devils, as they are still interested in one of their players. As we are waiting for the new weekend action, where United will be traveling to Brighton in Saturday’s early kick-off match, there are plenty of transfer rumours going around and let’s see what is actually happening and what might occur in the final almost two weeks of the transfer window.

Fulham Still Keen On McTominay

There were plenty of rumours and links between Fulham and Scott McTominay. The club from London even placed two bids for the player, as Marco Silva was keen on the Scotsman ever since the start of the summer transfer window. Those bids were not good enough, United rejected them both and it seemed like that was that. But now, a move remains a possibility for McTominay, who came off the bench in United’s win last Friday night. According to Sky Sports’ reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Fulham have re-opened talks with Man United over the potential signing of the Scotland international. It seems that now United are ready to negotiate on asking price, which was something at Fulham apparently did not expect to happen. The Cottagers will now be expected to make an improved offer if these talks go positively, giving themselves a chance of snapping up McTominay. But should this happen, then United will be in need of a further midfield reinforcement. Erik Ten Hag was seemingly against letting McTominay go, but now that might actually happen, so the Dutchman would have to expect the club to move swiftly and secure a replacement.

Manuel Ugarte To Finally Join United?

Maybe that midfielder to come in could be, after all, Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint Germain. United’s clock is ticking and there is not much time to find a new signing in this position, but now Manchester World are reporting that the club have made progress in their attempts to sign the Uruguay international. United were already in the race to sign him, but PSG’s high asking price was the problem, as the French champions wanted to recoup every penny of their last summer’s investment, worth 60 million euros. But apparently, this potential deal is still not dead in the water, as reportedly some figures at the club believe Ugarte could join United before the end of the window. Should McTominay leave Old Trafford, then this will become an even more urgent solution for central midfield.

No Defensive Acquisitions Expected

And finaly, what many of us suspected, it has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano – Manchester United will not be coming back into the race for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees wanted 70+ million pounds for the centre-back and this is not a surprise. United have initially wanted him as their solution, but after realising how much Everton are asking for, they signed two centre-backs – Leny Yoro from Lille and then Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.