Man United News: Bruno To Sign New Deal, Bayern Duo To Join Devils

Manchester United may have lost in the Community Shield following the penalty shoot-out against Manchester City, but the previous weekend brought some really good news for Erik Ten Hag off the pitch. Important developments have happened which could make things easier for him and his team and let’s then dig right in.

De Ligt And Mazraoui To Join United, As Wan-Bissaka Leaves

Manchester United are looking set to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Man United have reached an agreement with De Ligt and the Netherlands international is expected to join the Devils in a deal worth €45 million, plus €5 million in add-ons. This means De Ligt only needs to undergo a medical, before finishing the transfer which he was so eager to happen. He will then sign a long-term deal until June 2029, with an option for additional 12 months. De Ligt, a 24-year-old centre-back, has been linked with a move to United ever since he became a star of a talented Ajax side, where he played under Ten Hag. Now the two Dutchmen will reunite after working together in Amsterdam and the manager will be getting one of the signings he was pushing so hard for.

But that is not all the business United will have with Bayern. Reportedly, the German giants have accepted United’s proposal of €15 million plus €5m in add-ons. This deal was contingent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka moving to West Ham, and that deal was formalised last weekend. West Ham offered £15 million as a transfer fee and United have accepted it. There were talks of Wan-Bissaka needing to strike a deal with the Hammers about the length of his contract, but now that is out of the way as well, which means there is nothing else that stopps Mazraoui from joining Man United and reinforcing the options at right-back.

Bruno Fernandes Set For A New Deal

There were rumours of clubs from Saudi Arabia being interested in luring Bruno Fernandes away from the Premier League, but these rumours always felt way too unrealistic to actually materialise. And now a much more realistic proposition is on the cards – for the Portugal international to sign a new deal with Manchester United.

According the Fabrizio Romano, that seems to be just a matter of time, as he reports Bruno will sign a new contract on a three-year deal, including the option for an additional year, which is something United always insert into contracts. This is expected to happen before the end of the transfer window, so that the 29-year-old will be prolonging his stay at Old Trafford for a longer while. He became the captain after take the duty from Harry Maguire last year, and now Fernandes is expected to get an increase on his lucrative pay. He is expected to become one of the club’s highest earners, which currently is Casemiro, who earns incredible £350,000 per week. More importantly, this new contract will provide Bruno with a peace of mind, while United will not have to worry about any sort of interest from other clubs, primarily those rich ones from Saudi Arabia.