What Should We Expect From Manchester United In 2024-25 Season

Manchester United are preparing for the start of yet another season, the team’s third under Erik Ten Hag. After a horrible campaign in the Premier League and Champions League, the Dutchman has managed to salvage his job in the last minute, winning the FA Cup beating Manchester City in the final, in the last game of the season. This was ultimately enough for the club to decide to keep going with Ten Hag, putting faith in his abilities to turn things around and get United to much better results, after two domestic cup wins in the first two seasons.

But what it is that we should expect from Manchester United in the 2024-25 season? Is that a top four finish in the Premier League and Champions League qualification? Is that more silverware? Or would Man United fans be satisfied with a trophyless season if that led to a campaign in which the team would be far more competitive for the biggest trophies?

Drastic Improvements

The first thing Ten Hag’s side must do is show drastic improvements on the pitch. For that, United will need to improve the overall squad quality and the quickest way to do it is to sign new players. So far, the Devils brought in Leny Yoro from Lille and Joshua Zirzkee from Bologna, but there are a number of potential new signings to arrive. Most notably, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are expected to join Man United from Bayern Munich, should the club be able to find the agreement with the German giants. The likes of Manuel Ugarte and other midfielders are also mentioned in this conversation, being linked with moves to Old Trafford, but whatever happens in that regard, Ten Hag will have to show his worth.

United were defensively one of the worst teams in the Premier League, which is something that should remain unthinkable, and not something that actually happens. Defensive structure and attacking profficiency are necessary if United are to make big strides forward and move far in front of the eighth place they occupied last season.

Is Ten Hag The Man For The Job

This is a ‘make it or break it’ season for Erik Ten Hag. He has done just barely enough to stay in the job, but now Man United need him to get the best out of his team in the biggest competitions, particularly Premier League. United cannot let themselves have another poor campaign domestically, and the team will need to get back to Champions League football. That is the only thing that will make this season show progress. If they can get closer to the top spots, that would be amazing, but considering the last season, that would be a too big of an ask right now. If United consistently remain in the top four next season and manage to do well against the ‘Big Six’ sides throughout, then that could set Ten Hag on a good path.

A Deep Run In Europe

United managed to move to Europa League next season with an FA Cup win and skip on competing in the Conference League. Those were good news, but now, as one of the biggest clubs in UEFA’s second-best competition, Ten Hag will also be expected to do well here. It will be a long season, even longer than before with the new UEFA competitions’ format, but there is no reason we should not be expecting United to make a deep run in Europa League. Who knows, maybe a European trophy could be on the cards as well, should things go well.