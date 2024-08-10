CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

Manchester United are ready for their first match of the new season and here is the team to face Manchester City. Andre Onana is in goal, while the centre-back partnership consists of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. Diogo Dalot starts at right-back, while it is Lisandro Martinez who is moved to the left side. In central midfield we have the usual partnership of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, while Mason Mount gets the nod in the number 10 role. The reason for that is Erik Ten Hag’s decision to put captain Bruno Fernandes as the false nine up front, while Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford will be on the right and left flank, respectively.