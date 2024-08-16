CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Fulham

Here is the first starting 11 for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, as Erik Ten Hag once more opts for a team with a ‘false nine’. Bruno Fernandes will captain the team in that role, as Mason Mount starts behind him. Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo complete the front four as the two wingers. Going from the back of the team, Andre Onana is in goal, while Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are the two centre-backs. Noussair Mazraoui gets his debut start days after joining the club, which means Diogo Dalot moves from right back to left back. Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro complete the starting lineup as the two central midfielders.