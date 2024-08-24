CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United are in Brighton for an early Saturday kick-off and Erik Ten Hag chose an unchanged 11 for this match. This means Andre Onana is in goal, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez will marshal the back four, while Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot will once again be the two full-backs, with the Portuguese moving to the left. Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are once more the central midfield partnership, while Mason Mount is in front of them, as the attacking midfielder. Amad Diallo is the right winger, with Marcus Rashford in his favourite position on the left. This leaves the position of the sole striker, which will once more be captain Bruno Fernandes, utilised as a ‘false nine’.