What Awaits Manchester United At The Start of The New Season

Manchester United are getting closer to the start of the new campaign. The first match of the new season is coming up fast this Saturday and there will be a handful of matches for Erik Ten Hag’s side before the first international break in September.

To be precise, United will play four matches in htat span, two of them against their biggest opponents, so the Dutchman could right away have his season have a positive outlook should the Devils get good results from those challenging matches. Here is what you need to know about United’s start of the season.

Community Shield Against Manchester City

Man United will open their season with the match against Manchester City, at Wembley, once again. Where they ended the last campaign, in the FA Cup final, now the Devils will be opening it, against the same opposition. This time, the stakes are not as high, but it would be a great boost for Erik Ten Hag and his players should United get another unexpected win against the champions. It would be some nice silverware to set the mood for the season ahead, but a good performance in itself could have such an impact as well. City will be without some of their most important players and that might be a chance for United to get their hands on the Community Shield.

Premier League Opener Against Fulham

Following that match, Man United will host Fulham on Friday, 16 August, in what will not only be their season opener in the league, but the opener of the entire Premier League campaign. The very first match of the season is reserved for United’s match against Fulham, who signed Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, Ryan Sessegnon from Tottenham, but also lost Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich. This could be a great opportunity for United to get some early points and set themselves for a good start.

An Interesting Trip To Brighton

The second match of the new Premier League season United will play at the Amex Stadium on 24 August, where they often struggled in recent seasons. But this time, Brighton will be a team at a new beginning, following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, who took over Olympique Marseille. Brighton invested big sums of money in Newcastle’s Yankuba Minteh, Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer and Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman, but it remains to be seen how will they start their season under their new head coach, Fabian Hurzeler.

Hosting Liverpool In The Post-Klopp Era

And finally, on 1 September, Man United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford in one of their biggest matches of the season. This will be the last match for both sides before the first international break, but that might be a positive for Ten Hag and his side. The fact Liverpool are at a new beginning, under another Dutchman Arne Slot, following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, might be a positive thing for United to get some valuable points before Liverpool are yet settled in. This match will definitely be very interesting.